Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Christopher Blair Muir

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 18, 2025.

Christopher Blair MUIR is wanted on three counts of breach of a conditional sentence order.

MUIR is described as a Caucasian 37-year-old male, five-feet, eight-inches tall and 161 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2023-29035

