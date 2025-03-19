Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Shane Blair Goodfellow

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 18, 2025.

Shane Blair GOODFELLOW is wanted for theft $5,000 or under and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

GOODFELLOW is described as a Caucasian 35-year-old male, six-feet tall and 181 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-57530

