Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna most wanted is Jason Jhavit Taka

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 11, 2025.

Jason Jhavit TAKA is wanted on two counts of MVA, drive while prohibited – license suspended.

TAKA is described as a Caucasian 48-year-old male, five-feet, nine-inches tall and 232 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-50781

