Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Adam Jones Hillner

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 11, 2025.

Adam Jones HILLNER is wanted on three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

HILLNER is described as a Caucasian 43-year-old male, five-feet, seven-inches tall and 155 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-53649

