Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna most wanted is Garth Gorrell.

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 11, 2025.

Garth GORRELL is wanted on eight counts of theft under $5,000 and breach of a release order.

GORRELL is described as a Caucasian 58-year-old male, six-feet tall and 210 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-67359A

