Photo: Contributed Kelowna's most wanted is Derek Adam Munro

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 7, 2025.

Derek Adam MUNRO is wanted on two counts of possession for purposes of trafficking, assault, and mischief.

MUNRO is described as a Caucasian 37-year-old male, six-feet,t wo-inches tall and 161 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-2288

