Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelownas most wanted is Morgan Leslie Kelosch

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 4, 2025.

Morgan Leslie KELSCH is wanted for theft under $5,000.

KELSCH is described as a Caucasian 28-year-old female, five-feet, five-inches tall and 172 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-36669

