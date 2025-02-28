Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna most wanted is Xander Patrice Phoenix

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Feb. 25, 2025.

Xander Patrice PHOENIX is wanted for use of a forged document and forgery.

PHOENIX is described as a Caucasian 52-year-old male, five-feet, six-inch tall and 135 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2022-28090

