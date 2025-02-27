Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Michael Andrew William Klingspan-Krilow

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Feb. 25, 2025.

Michael Andrew William KLINGSPAN-KRILOW is wanted for failure to comply with a probation order.

KLINGSPAN-KRILOW is described as a Caucasian 33-year-old male, five-feet, nine-inches tall and 232 pounds He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2023-56866

