Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Feb. 25, 2025.

Ezrah Jacob Tomas MCKINNEY is wanted for uttering death threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

MCKINNEY is described as a Caucasian 20-year-old male, six-feet, four-inches tall and 186 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2025-4238

