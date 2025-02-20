Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Kelsey Cormier.

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Feb. 18, 2025.

Kelsey CORMIER is wanted for mischief under $5000, and theft under $5000.

CORMIER is described as a Caucasian 31-year-old female, five-feet, six-inches tall and 122 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2023-29459

