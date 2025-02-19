Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Riel Benjamin Hart.

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Feb. 18, 2025.

Riel Benjamin HART is wanted for theft under $5000, breach of a release order and failure to comply with a probation order.

HART is described as an Indigenous 21-year-old male, five-feet, 11.5-inches tall and 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-67919

