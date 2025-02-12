Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is William Sullivan

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Feb. 12.

William SULLIVAN is wanted for family maintenance enforcement – failure to attend court.

SULLIVAN is described as a Caucasian 55-year-old male, six-feet tall and 245 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-41261

