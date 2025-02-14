Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Ryan Allan Geni

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Feb. 11, 2025.

Ryan Allan GENI is wanted on two counts failure to comply with a probation order and assault.

GENI is described as a Caucasian 44-year-old male, five-feet, 11-inches tall and 170 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2021-5834B

