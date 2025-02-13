Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna most wanted is Jordan Thomas Edwards Bouvette.

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Feb. 11, 2025.

Jordan Thomas Edwards BOUVETTE is wanted for breaking and entering, there counts of committing an indictable offence and theft.

BOUVETTE is described as a Caucasian 27-year-old male, six-feet tall and 141 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-69170

