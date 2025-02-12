Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna most wanted is Arthur Sherburn Chaplin

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Feb. 11, 2025.

Arthur Sherburn CHAPLIN is wanted for assault and disturbance of a public place.

CHAPLIN is described as a Caucasian 65-year-old male, six-feet tall and 128 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-22225

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.