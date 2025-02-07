Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelons's most wanted is Dayton Lloyd McAlpine

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Feb. 4, 2025.

Dayton Lloyd MCALPINE is wanted for failing to comply with probation order.

MCALPINE is described as a Caucasian 37-year-old male, five-feet, eight-inches tall and 130 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2025-4412

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.