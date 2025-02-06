Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Ryan Thomas Dudley King

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Feb. 4, 2025.

Ryan Thomas Dudley KING is wanted for willfully resisting and obstructing a police officer.

KING is described as a Caucasian 32-year-old male, five-foot, five-inches tall and 157 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-55915

