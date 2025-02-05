Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Dylan Cory Grant Zaprova

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Feb. 4, 2025.

Dylan Cory Grant ZAPROVA is wanted for theft under $5000, possess non-firearm unauthorized, willfully resist-obstruct police officer.

ZAPROVA is described as a Caucasian 23-year-old male, five-feet, nine-inches tall and 161 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-51467.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.