Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Christopher Michael Whitmore

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of January 28, 2025.

Christopher Michael WHITMORE is wanted for uttering threats causing bodily harm, uttering threats.

WHITMORE is described as a Caucasian 33-year-old male, six feel tall and 153 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-71308

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.