Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Joel McKinnon Perks

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of January 28, 2025.

Joel McKinnon PERKS is wanted for MVA driving while prohibited.

PERKS is described as a Caucasian 38-year-old male, six-feet, two-inches tall and 205 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2023-74684

