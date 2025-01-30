Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is John Russell Kostiuk.

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of January 28, 2025.

John Russell KOSTIUK is wanted on three count of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats, mischief under $5000 and causing public disturbance.

KOSTIUK is described as an Indigenous 40-year-old male, six-feet, one-inch tall and 161 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2023-26975

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.