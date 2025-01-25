Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelownamost wanted is Evan St. Pierre

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Jan. 24, 2025.

Evan ST. PIERRE is wanted for assault with weapon, forcible confinement, assault and uttering threats.

ST. PIERRE is described as a Caucasian 24-year-old male, six-feet, two-inches tall and 170 pounds.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-56245

