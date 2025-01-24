Photo: Contributed Kelowna most wanted is Daniel Kory Nadon

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Jan. 21, 2025.

Daniel Kory NADON is wanted on two counts of assault causing bodily harm and willfully resisting-obstructing peace officer.

NADON is described as a Caucasian 33-year-old male, five-feet, seven-inches tall and 166pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2020-13308

