Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna most wanted is Bailee Joan Maureen Adams

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Jan. 21, 2025.

Bailee Joan Maureen ADAMS is wanted for flight from police while operating motor vehicle, possession of stolen property under $5000 and personation with intent.

ADAMS is described as a Caucasian 27-year-old female, five-feet, two-inches tall and 119 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-67788

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.