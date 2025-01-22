Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelownamost wanted is Cornelius Clemens Sierhuis

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Jan. 21, 2025.

Cornelius Clemens SIERHUIS is wanted for assault.

SIERHUIS is described as a Caucasian 66-year-old male, six-feet, three-inches tall and 241 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2023-7626

