Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Tre Allan Lee Mason.

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Jan. 14.

Tre Allan Lee MASON is wanted for sexual assault, assault by choking and uttering threats.

MASON is described as a 30-year-old male, five feet 10 inches tall and 186 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-6681

