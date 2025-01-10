Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is John David Twist

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Jan. 7, 2025.

John David TWIST is wanted for failing to comply with probation order.

TWIST is described as a Caucasian 36-year-old male, five feet, 8.5 inches tall and 146 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-69719

