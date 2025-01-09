Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Kristopher Cory Taylor

Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Jan. 7, 2025.

Kristopher Cory TAYLOR is wanted for breach a conditional sentence order.

TAYLOR is described as a Caucasian 58-year-old male, six feet, two inches. tall and 230 pounds. He is bald and has hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2021-44276

