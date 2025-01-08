Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna most wanted is Jesse James Weston

Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Jan. 7, 2025.

Jesse James WESTON is wanted for failing to stop after accident, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

WESTON is described as a 24-year-old male, five feet, 10 inches tall and 201 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2023-75751

