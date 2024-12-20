Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna most wanted is Jamie David Koivisto.

Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Dec. 17, 2024.

Jamie David KOIVISTO is wanted on four counts of possession for trafficking, willful resisting-obstructing a peace officer and failure to comply with a probation order.

KOIVISTO is described as a Caucasian 36-year-old male, five feet 10 inches tall and 196 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2023-71229

