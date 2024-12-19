Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Steven Allan Halonen.

Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Dec. 17, 2024.

Steven Allan HALONEN is wanted on two counts possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, resisting-obstructing a peace officer and breach of an undertaking.

HALONEN is described as a Caucasian 56-year-old male, five feet seven inches tall and 155 pounds. He has grey hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2023-37339

