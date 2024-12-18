Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Sean Benedict Barry.

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Dec. 17, 2024.

Sean Benedict BARRY is wanted for assault, assault by choking and two counts of breach of release orders.

BARRY is described as a Caucasian 24-year-old male, five feet nine inches tall and 141 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-7841

