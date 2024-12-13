Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Thomas Aaron Udell

Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Dec. 10, 2024.

Thomas Aaron UDELL is wanted for breach of probation.

UDELL is described as a Caucasian, 38-year-old male, five feet, 10 inches tall and 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2023-75031

