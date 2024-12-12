Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Jamie Lester Ragen

Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Dec. 10, 2024.

Jamie Lester RAGEN is wanted for assault.

RAGEN is described as an Indigenous 39-year-old male, six feet tall and 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-24623

