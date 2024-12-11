Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Sanad Fuad Rayes

Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in effect as of Dec. 10, 2024.

Sanad Fuad RAYES is wanted on nine counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, eight counts of trafficking and two counts of contravening a regulation.

RAYES is described as a 38-year-old male, five feet, eight inches tall and 201 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2022-65041

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.