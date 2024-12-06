Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelown's most wanted is Brendan Kyle Latimer

Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Dec. 3, 2024.

Brendan Kyle LATIMER is wanted for breach of probation.

LATIMER is described as a Caucasian 30-year-old male, six feet tall and 175 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2023NA-2533

