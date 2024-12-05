249643
Crime-Stoppers

Kelowna's most wanted

Crime Stoppers - | Story: 520736

Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Dec. 3, 2024.

Tyler Steven RUSSELL is wanted for controlled drugs and substances on four counts of the purpose of trafficking.

RUSSELL is described as a Caucasian 34-year-old male, five feet, 11 inches tall and 170 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2021-40441

