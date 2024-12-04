Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Nicolas Robert Hatch.

Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Dec. 3, 2024.

Nicolas Robert HATCH is wanted on two counts of theft under $5000, obstructing a peace officer and assault of peace officer.

HATCH is described as a Caucasian 30-year-old male, six feet tall and 186 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-53918

