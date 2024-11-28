Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna most wanted is Nathan Earl Andrews.

Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Nov. 26, 2024.

Nathan Earl ANDREWS is wanted for six counts of possession for trafficking.

ANDREWS is described as a Caucasian 41-year-old male, five feet, 10 inches tall and 201 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2022-34696

