Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is James Kevin Adams

Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Nov. 26, 2024.

James Kevin ADAMS is wanted for assault and forcible confinement.

ADAMS is described as a Caucasian 58-year-old male, six feet, two inches tall and 201 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2023-65802

