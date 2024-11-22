Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Nov. 19, 2024.

Jeffery Michael GATES is wanted for failure to comply with an order-obligation.

GATES is described as a Caucasian 66-year-old male, six feet two inches tall and 216 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2024-34981

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.