Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Angelica Carly Luccetta.

Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of November 19, 2024.

Angelica Carly LUCCETTA is wanted for theft under $5000. LUCCETTA is described as a Caucasian 21-year-old female, five feet four inches tall and 126 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2022-66579

