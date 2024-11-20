Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Kevin Robert Mutter.

Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of Nov. 19, 2024.

Kevin Robert MUTTER is wanted for theft under $5000, wilful resist-obstruct peace officer, personation with intent, theft of motor vehicle, uttering threats, and obstruct peace officer.

MUTTER is described as a Caucasian 37-year-old male, six feet, one inch tall and 186 pounds. He has brown hair.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2023-31451

