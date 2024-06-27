240278
Crime-Stoppers

Unsolved crime: Kelowna

Crime Stoppers - | Story: 494558

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.

Here is a recent crime that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: FRAUD

DATE: June 13, 2024

RCMP FILE: 2024-32389

On June 13, 2024, a West Kelowna resident noticed she had lost a credit card. Upon review of her statement, more than $1,000 in fraudulent purchases had been made throughout West Kelowna, Kelowna and Peachland. The credit card was cancelled and RCMP members obtained video surveillance that could identify an individual allegedly responsible for the charges.

If you can help to identify the person in the photos, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or through our secure tip program located at www.crimestoppers.net or call West Kelowna RCMP.

File number 2024-32389

About the Author

Okanagan Crime Stoppers is a non profit community based crime solving program working in conjunction with the police, the media and the public to help make your community a safer place in which to live.

Crime Stoppers empowers regular people to fight back against crime. Anyone can submit an anonymous tip by using our tips line, and if that tip leads to an arrest the individual will receive a reward for their efforts.

Crime Stoppers operates in over 20 countries worldwide and since the very first program started in 1976, we have become the number one community based crime solving organization in the world.

Volunteers also play an integral role in Crime Stoppers: in committees, helping with projects, attending events, helping sell items or tickets, working on special events and providing person power or expertise.

Websites:
Kelowna    Vernon    Penticton



