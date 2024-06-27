Unsolved crime: Kelowna

Photo: Crime Stoppers

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.

Here is a recent crime that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: FRAUD

DATE: June 13, 2024

RCMP FILE: 2024-32389

On June 13, 2024, a West Kelowna resident noticed she had lost a credit card. Upon review of her statement, more than $1,000 in fraudulent purchases had been made throughout West Kelowna, Kelowna and Peachland. The credit card was cancelled and RCMP members obtained video surveillance that could identify an individual allegedly responsible for the charges.

If you can help to identify the person in the photos, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or through our secure tip program located at www.crimestoppers.net or call West Kelowna RCMP.

File number 2024-32389

