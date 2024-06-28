Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 25, 2024.

Scott Andrew Young is wanted for one count of assault.

Young is described as a 47-year-old Caucasian male, 5’6” tall and 166 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-43139

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Scott Andrew Young.

