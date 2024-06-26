Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 25, 2024.

Shakayla Demi Rose Bowe is wanted for one count of possession of stolen property over $5000, one count of personation with intent and one count of dealing with identity documents.

Bowe is described as a 27-year-old non-white female, 5’6” tall and 161 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-70121

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Shakayla Demi Rose Bowe.

