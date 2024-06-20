Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 18, 2024.

Robin Malcolm Marchand is wanted for two counts of flight from police, three counts of breach of release order, one count of drive while prohibited and one count of breach of undertaking.

Marchand is described as a 38-year-old Caucasian male, 6’0” tall and 201 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2024-10218

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Robin Malcolm Marchand.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.