Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of June 18, 2024.

Jason Kirk Kunce is wanted for two counts of assault, one count of possession of property obtained by crime, one count of breach of release order, one count of breach of undertaking and one count of mischief.

Kunce is described as a 47-year-old Caucasian male, 5’9” tall and 166 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-72540

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Jason Kirk Kunce.

