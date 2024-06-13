Unsolved crime: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.
Here is a recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve
CRIME: Theft of Cell Phone
DATE: June 12, 2024
RCMP FILE: 2024-32004
West Kelowna RCMP are hoping a member of the public can identify this person of interest in connection to a cell phone being taken on June 11, 2024.
A woman forgot her cell phone at a self-checkout station at the West Kelowna Superstore located on Louie Drive between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. The phone was not turned into customer service and when video surveillance was retrieved, the male in the photo was seen putting a phone into his pocket and departing.
