Unsolved crime: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars.

Here is a recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: Theft of Cell Phone

DATE: June 12, 2024

RCMP FILE: 2024-32004

West Kelowna RCMP are hoping a member of the public can identify this person of interest in connection to a cell phone being taken on June 11, 2024.

A woman forgot her cell phone at a self-checkout station at the West Kelowna Superstore located on Louie Drive between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. The phone was not turned into customer service and when video surveillance was retrieved, the male in the photo was seen putting a phone into his pocket and departing.

If you can help identify the male in this photo, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.

Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

Please mention RCMP file 2024-32004.

